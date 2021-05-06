Advertisement

Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

By Andrew Scheinthal
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of attacking an out-of-town couple on vacation, and the violent confrontation was captured on video surveillance.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson of New Hampshire were in Miami Beach when investigators said 36-year-old Michael Albert attacked them in broad daylight.

“We walked into mayhem, pretty much,” Dill said. “Blood was everywhere.”

The beating happened on a busy Collins Avenue in the resort city.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day, beautiful day, beautiful week. And then all of a sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh,” Dill said.

The couple was treated at a hospital before leaving Florida.

Mitch Novick’s cameras captured the attack. He says he has closed his South Beach hotel because of frequent crimes in the area.

“I advise my clients, guests of decades, to find alternative vacation destinations,” Novick said.

The couple shares the same sentiment.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities,” Dill said. “That was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

Police haven’t revealed what motivated the suspect to attack the couple.

