Appleton council unanimously passes anti-Asian hate and violence resolution

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A resolution before the Appleton city council condemning hatred and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community passes unanimously Wednesday night.

It’s a story Action 2 News has been covering for weeks, after the council first referred the resolution back to the safety and licensing committee.

Some had expressed concerns about the wording, tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without any debate, or changes to the language by the council, the vote followed a public comment period, where all but one person spoke in favor of it.

“I want you to know that racism in Appleton is not new,” said Chia Lee, a resolution supporter.

She says she’s been a victim of racism on several occasions.

“In the summer of 2020, while grocery shopping an older woman approached me in the fruit section and told me not to touch the mangoes. She said if a touch a mango, I must buy it, because I could spread COVID-19 to other customers,” Lee said.

However, at least one man accused resolution supporters of harassing those who shared a differing opinion.

Blony Yang of Appleton said, “I didn’t realize disagreeing with a resolution in a city council meeting makes me a jerk, and puts me in a position where I am lost in the world.”

While alderman Joe Martin says the council has a right to refer items back to committee for further discussion, he now says he regrets, the harm it caused.

“I want this resolution to go thru and no changes, I understand, and that there’s no amendments planned, and I appreciate that,” Martin said prior to the meeting.

