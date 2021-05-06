3D BRILLIANT MINUTES: 3D printing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 3D printing has been growing as a hobby in the U.S. -- and now it’s quickly growing beyond hobbyists and being used in amazing and unexpected applications.

Brad Spakowitz gives you the lowdown on 3D printing, including how it works and how it’s created a cottage industry. But it’s also quickly gaining acceptance in major industries, like automaking, homebuilding and medical fields.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.