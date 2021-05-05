Advertisement

Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco

A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the maternity ward of the private clinic of Ain Borja in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021.(AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once — after expecting seven, according to Mali’s Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born.

It appeared to be the first time on record that a woman had given birth to nine surviving babies at once.

The five girls and four boys, and their mother, “are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.

The mother, 25-year-old Halima Cisse, gave birth to the babies by cesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, Mali’s top health official announced.

Associated Press reporters saw some of the babies wiggling their hands and feet inside incubators Wednesday in the private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca. Medical staff checked their status regularly in the neonatal ward wallpapered with cartoon characters.

Cisse had been expecting seven babies. Malian doctors, under government orders, sent her to Morocco for the births because hospitals in Mali, one of the world’s poorest countries, are ill-equipped to provide adequate care for this exceptional multiple pregnancy.

The Casablanca clinic’s director Youssef Alaoui told Moroccan state TV that they had been contacted by Malian doctors about the case a month and a half ago. They were not expecting nine babies, he said.

Cisse gave birth prematurely at 30 weeks and is now in stable condition after heavy bleeding for which she was given a blood transfusion, he said.

The cesarean was ordered after Cisse had “birth pains,” Alaoui, the clinic director, said. The babies weigh between 500 grams and one kilogram (1.1 and 2.2 pounds).

The Guinness Book of World Records said in an email to The AP on Wednesday that its current record for most living births at once is eight, and that it is verifying the Morocco birth.

The current holder of the Guinness record is American Nadya Suleman, who gave birth to eight premature but otherwise healthy children in 2009.

Alaoui, the clinic director, told The AP that as far as he was aware Cisse had not used fertility treatments. The Malian health ministry did not provide any other information about the pregnancy or births.

Yacoub Khalaf, a professor of reproductive medicine at King’s College London, said that such births would be extraordinarily unlikely without fertility treatment, and noted the dangers involved with such multiple births.

The mother “was at severe risk of losing her uterus or losing her life,” he said. The babies “could suffer physical and mental handicaps. The risk of cerebral palsy is astronomically higher.”

He urged more awareness worldwide about monitoring fertility treatments and about the risks and costs of having so many premature babies at one time.

___

El Barakah reported from Rabat, Morocco. Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Crime scene tape surrounds a BP gas station near the intersection of Military and Mason Street...
Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody
Green Bay Police block roads off while searching for wanted person
UPDATE: Green Bay Police arrest person wanted on a warrant
Appleton Mayfair house fire
Man’s body found at scene of house fire in Appleton
Mask
Green Bay, De Pere mask mandates expire

Latest News

Monyay, 19, gained a mother when her caseworker, Leah Paskalides, adopted her, even though she...
19-year-old who aged out of system adopted by caseworker
As a teen, she spent years in state care and group homes, where she met her caseworker. Over...
'We're so happy': 19-year-old adopted by caseworker after aging out of system
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman tackled by Arkansas police after 10-mile chase
Nathaniel Grayson says the power steering on his Chevrolet Malibu “locked up” while he was...
Man forced to drive backward on highway after steering wheel locks
Power steering failure is a known issue in early 2000s-era Chevy Malibus. More than 1.3 million...
Caught on camera: Man drives backward down highway after mechanical malfunction