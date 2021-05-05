SOME SHOWERS... SOME MIX?

Clouds thicken tonight as another disturbance moves through. Scattered light rain showers will also move through, and late tonight there is a SMALL CHANCE that some wet flakes of snow mix in. Lows will dip into the 30s and some frost is possible for areas FAR NORTH.

There will still be a SMALL CHANCE of a morning rain/mix shower SOUTH, But most will start Thursday dry. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s. A few other pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon. The busty weather pattern continues, as more scattered rain or snow showers move through Thursday night into Friday morning. This time there is a chance that some slushy snow might accumulate on grassy areas north. Friday afternoon another pop-up rain shower is possible. Friday night looks frosty for most areas.

As of now the weekend looks dry - PROBABLY. There will be a rather significant weathermaker just to our south, but current computer model trends push the rain just outside of the area. Still, it may be a close call for some of you south. Check back for the latest as the weekend approaches.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: SW BEC WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: NW-N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers mainly SOUTH. Meanwhile, a chance of frost in the Northwoods. LOW: 37 (low-mid 30s north)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit brisk. Afternoon sprinkles or a shower. At night, scattered rain or mix. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. A few showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33 (FROSTY)

SATURDAY: Frosty early. Some sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. Quite cool. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Frosty early. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Fading sun. A shower chance late or at night. HIGH: 61

