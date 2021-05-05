Some Green Bay alders express confidence in 2020 elections, others abstain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About half of the Green Bay City Council voted in favor of a resolution expressing confidence in the way the city handled the 2020 elections.

Five alders abstained from the vote including: Jesses Brunette, Chris Wery, Brian Johnson, John Vanderleast, and Craig Stevens.

How the city conducted the elections has been a point of controversy since Wisconsin Spotlight, a conservative backed website, released a report in March alleging misconduct over how the city ran the election.

The report took issue with the role of an outside consultant who helped the city through the election as part of a $1.6 million grant from the Center of Tech and Civic Life.

The city attorney released a 19 page report of its own investigation of how city officials handled the election.

City leaders have maintained there was no wrong doing on the part of staff.

However, some alders abstained citing ongoing investigations at the state level.

“I think there will be a lot of discussions about our elections and I don’t want us to rush into voting yes or no on a resolution with that pending,” said Alder Brunette.

“This is the time that we stand behind what we know to be true, that we support our elections committee, we support the way our elections were run, we support our mayor, our staff, our clerk, our former clerk our future clerks, we support Green Bay,” said Alder Barb Dorff.

Complaints have been filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Assembly Committee on Elections is holding hearings on how the state ran the election.

