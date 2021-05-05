Run Your Heart Across De Pere raises money for people in need

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere students and staff are taking part in a 5K to help people in need.

Three Unified School District of De Pere elementary schools participate in Run Your Heart Across De Pere.

The 5K is June 5 at De Pere High School.

The race is in person. Training is virtual.

“With the whole virtual training part, I’ve seen lots of pictures of parents getting active with their kids because they have to take their kids out to do the training so that has been great too. I think it’s been another opportunity for kids to just get back to normal,” says Michelle Webb, first grade teacher, Altmayer Elementary School.

The race is $15 for students. They’ll get a t-shirt and medal.

It’s $25 for a student and a running partner.

The money goes to families in the district who need help with clothing, rent, food or gas money.

HOW TO REGISTER: https://bit.ly/2RrqOO2

