Seymour’s Dietzen signs with Packers to chase NFL dream

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have announced contracts with seven rookie free agents, including former Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

“I mean absolutely excited and just grateful for the opportunity. Took a little bit of a scenic route through college so it feels good to put a cap on that and start this next chapter in a special way,” Dietzen told WBAY on Wednesday.

The former Seymour High School standout and Wisconsin Badger joins his childhood team as an undrafted rookie free agent. Dietzen said along with the Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in signing him.

“My agent let me know that Tampa Bay and Green Bay were the most interested,” Dietzen said. “Pretty easy decision for me right there.”

With a smile on his face, Dietzen said his family was in “pure joy and excitement” when they found out he would be joining the Green and Gold.

“It was just such a big moment. There were a lot of tears and a lot of hugs,” Dietzen said. “It felt good to make everybody proud and happy.

Next week when the Packers are schedule to start in-person offseason workouts, Dietzen will join his former college teammate who now is also with the Packers. Former Bay Port High School and Wisconsin Badger Cole Van Lanen was drafted by Green Bay in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

“That’s really special, “ Dietzen said. “It’s special enough when two college teammates get to play together but when they are both from the Green Bay area -- go to Madison together and come back to the Green Bay area. I can’t really think of that ever happening before. I texted Cole (Van Lanen) and said we should buy some lottery tickets. It’s an awesome opportunity. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

It’s been a long road to the pros for Dietzen. After playing in 35 games his first three years at Wisconsin, he decided to retire due to injuries.

“We knew that retirement is a pretty big red flag. It’s tough to invest a lot of money in something like that so I understood it from the start. I knew that it was going to be like that. That didn’t change my mind on what I wanted to do. I knew if I kept working I would get a shot,” Dietzen said.

Dietzen returned for the 2020 season and played in seven games last season for the Badgers. While he played all over the Wisconsin offensive line, he will likely move inside to play guard with the Packers.

“It doesn’t matter how you get your foot in the door. It’s what you do when you are in there,” Dietzen said.

*UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS:

#60 Jacob Capra, OL - 6′5″, 300 lbs, San Diego State

#65 Coy Cronk, OL - 6′4″, 318 lbs, Iowa

#61 Jon Dietzen, OL - 6′5″, 312 lbs, Wisconsin

#80 Bailey Gaither, WR - 6′0″, 188 lbs, San Jose State

#90 Jack Heflin, DL - 6′3″, 304 lbs, Iowa

#98 Carlo Kemp, LB - 6′3″, 281 lbs, Michigan

#40 Christian Uphoff, S - 6′3″, 209 lbs, Illinois State

*Announced Monday by the Green Bay Packers

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.