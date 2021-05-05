Oshkosh shooting victim dies, suspect charged with homicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say the victim of an April shooting in the city has died.

Officers identified the victim as 29-year-old Deshaun Davis.

Davis died at a local hospital. An autopsy will be performed Thursday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Police say 45-year-old Erice Grady has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide.

The shooting happened April 27 in the 900 block of Greenwood Court. At about 6:32 p.m., police were called to a weapons complaint at the address. They found Davis with a gunshot wound.

Grady was arrested shortly after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation. Police say Davis and Grady have “mutual acquaintances.”

