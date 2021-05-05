MORNING SUNSHINE, THEN INCREASING CLOUDS

For some, it’s frosty this morning, especially across northern Wisconsin. That thin candy coating of ice will melt away by mid-morning. Temperatures will climb out of the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs well into the 50s and some lower 60s. It’s going to be SLIGHTLY cooler than normal for early May.

Enjoy the sunshine this morning because we’re expecting increasing clouds into the afternoon. There’s an upper-level disturbance out in the Plains that will push some showers towards Wisconsin. However, it looks like most of the light rain will pass through the southern half of Wisconsin, as we get only a brief glancing blow. In fact, most areas north of Highway 10 will stay dry.

There’s a better chance of showers on Friday, followed by even cooler weather. Highs may only be in the lower 50s as we head into the Mother’s Day weekend. Don’t be surprised if there’s a few more bouts of frost over the next several days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Patchy frost fades early. Morning sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. A shower FAR NORTH? HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers FAR SOUTH. Meanwhile, a chance of frost in the Northwoods. LOW: 40 (low-mid 30s north)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit brisk. Afternoon sprinkles. HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. A few showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Frosty early. Some sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. Quite cool. HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Frosty early. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 59

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.