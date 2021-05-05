Monticello man guilty of intentional, attempted homicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a Monticello man guilty of one count of first degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first degree homicide.

Early Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Joshua Aide was found guilty following a jury trial, which began Monday. Aide had been charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing her father in Oshkosh last year.

Aide shot and killed 59-year-old James Gruettner during the evening of August 4th at a home on the 1700 block of Minnesota Street. Gruettner, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was one of three gunshot victims.

Gruettner’s daughter, Rebecca Borkowski, was shot in the ear. The bullet traveled into the back of her head, and she suffered a fractured skull. The bullet was sitting in “the soft tissue area.”

In addition, 57-year-old John Miller was shot in the side of the face. Officers said he was bleeding and having trouble talking due to his injury.

Court records show Aide entered a not guilty plea on August 20, but then changed his plea to not guilty by by reason of mental disease or defect on November 16.

An order for a psychological evaluation was issued on November 17.

A psychologist’s report was then examined on January 15, and Aide changed his plea back to not guilty on April 23.

RELATED: Man bound over for trial in deadly Oshkosh shooting

According to the criminal complaint, Miller told police he was at the home on Minnesota Street to fix Borkowski’s vehicle. As he finished, he saw Joshua Aide and heard “pop” noises. Miller stated Aide had threatened him earlier in the day by saying “you better not touch the car” and told him not to be at Rebecca’s home.

Another officer spoke with Borkowski, who told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Aide, had shot her. She added she had been working on the vehicle with her father and Miller, and also co-owns the vehicle with Aide.

She remembered speaking with Aide on the phone earlier in the evening. They talked about their relationship being “done for good.” She told him that Miller was doing some mechanical work on their vehicle.

“The defendant became upset over the fact that someone was going to be working on his vehicle,” reads the complaint.

Borkowski said she had known Aide for about 14 years. They had been dating for about five years before breaking up in March.

Aide fled the scene after the shooting. He was located near his Monticello home at about 11:45 p.m. that night in Green County.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 21.

