Man arrested in Town of Oneida overdose death

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to a drug overdose death in the Town of Oneida.

On May 4, officers arrested Alex J. Kotecki, 33. Investigators have referred a charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Outagamie County deputies responded to a home in the Town of Oneida and found Kolin J. Hughes dead from an apparent drug overdose.

The Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Appleton Police Department Special Investigations Unit to look into Hughes’ death.

The investigation took several months, culminating with the arrest of Kotecki.

