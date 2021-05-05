Advertisement

Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is recovering from injuries they received during a shooting Tuesday evening in Green Bay.

A large police presence could be seen at the BP gas station located near the intersection of Military Avenue and W. Mason Street in Green Bay. There was also crime scene tape surrounding it.

According to Sgt. Tom Denney, a report of a shooting came in around 7:20 p.m.

Although it is still early in their investigation, police say one shot was fired in what they are calling a targeted shooting.

Officials say the victim is in serious condition. They add all parties know each other, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

In addition, police say two people are in custody, however their investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released as of this time by police, and the motive for the shooting is still unknown as of this time.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Green Bay Police block roads off while searching for wanted person
UPDATE: Green Bay Police arrest person wanted on a warrant
Wisconsin passes 600,000 coronavirus cases
Firefighters battle a fire at the George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha. May 3, 2021.
Menasha votes to have former Whiting Mill property declared blighted

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Gov. Evers announces 18 more pardons
Alex J. Kotecki
Man arrested in Town of Oneida overdose death
May 5 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing clouds
St. Thomas Church in Menasha posts photos of broken windows.
Thieves target Menasha church
May 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool week