Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is recovering from injuries they received during a shooting Tuesday evening in Green Bay.

A large police presence could be seen at the BP gas station located near the intersection of Military Avenue and W. Mason Street in Green Bay. There was also crime scene tape surrounding it.

According to Sgt. Tom Denney, a report of a shooting came in around 7:20 p.m.

Although it is still early in their investigation, police say one shot was fired in what they are calling a targeted shooting.

Officials say the victim is in serious condition. They add all parties know each other, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

In addition, police say two people are in custody, however their investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released as of this time by police, and the motive for the shooting is still unknown as of this time.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.