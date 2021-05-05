INTERVIEW: “Mystery in the Hill” author Aaron Qualio

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has the #1 best-selling book on Amazon in the religious mystery category.

Aaron Qualio is author of “Mystery in the Hill,” which teases an unsettling discovery by four teenagers in a small town in Wisconsin, exposing secrets and unsolved mysteries.

“Mystery in the Hill” was published in March and reached its #1 status five weeks later.

Qualio talked with us about the inspirations for the book -- the unique town where he grew up and its unique history -- and the response to his first novel. Plus, he offers advice for new authors like himself.

