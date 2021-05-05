Advertisement

Four dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home Tuesday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore said four people were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash.

Annie Christie Drive is closed from Evans Street to Collins Street.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Green Bay Police block roads off while searching for wanted person
UPDATE: Green Bay Police arrest person wanted on a warrant
Crime scene tape surrounds a BP gas station near the intersection of Military and Mason Street...
Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody
Wisconsin passes 600,000 coronavirus cases
Firefighters battle a fire at the George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha. May 3, 2021.
Menasha votes to have former Whiting Mill property declared blighted

Latest News

Lumber prices have added about $36,000 to the average price of a new home.
Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring
Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring
Are President Biden's goals for COVID-19 vaccinations doable? If so, how?
Are Biden’s COVID vaccination goals doable?
Gavel on sounding block
Gov. Evers announces 18 more pardons
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
No. 2 House Republican backs Cheney ouster over Trump barbs