APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Flames engulfed a home in Appleton overnight.

The scene is at South Mayfair Drive and West Charles Street.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. We don’t know if anyone was hurt.

Crews responded to the scene at about 11 p.m.

Action 2 News This Morning will have live reports and keep you updated.

The charred remains of a home in Appleton. May 5, 2021 (WBAY)

@appletonfire is investigating a fire that happened at a home on the city’s southwest side at the corner of Mayfair Drive and W Charles Street. More details expected to be released later this morning. pic.twitter.com/LXnI6ffUKh — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) May 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.