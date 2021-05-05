Favre doesn’t see Rodgers burying the hatchet with the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre opened up about the drama surrounding the team and MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Favre appeared on ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch show Wednesday. CLICK HERE to listen to the full interview.

Rodgers has expressed displeasure with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and has apparently threatened not to come back to the team. Gutekunst says he has no plans to trade Rodgers and that he remained confident the three-time MVP would play for the Packers again.

“I’d like to see him win a Super Bowl in Green Bay. Another one. But the thing is life’s too short, I want him to be happy. He’s been there as long as I was there, and I know what that means...Win another Super Bowl, and do what you want to do,” Favre said.

Favre: "I just don't see him coming back and saying alright let's bury the hatchet, whatever caused the rift...His rift isn't with the fans, nor the players. It's with the front office. So will he just swallow his pride and come in? Maybe. But I just don't see that happening." — Wilde & Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) May 5, 2021

Favre is no stranger to drama with the Packers front office. Some fans have compared the Rodgers situation to “Favre Watch” in 2008. That’s when No. 4 announced his retirement, but later said he wanted to keep playing. The Packers moved on with Aaron Rodgers and traded Favre to the Jets. Favre would finish off his career with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s taken years for hard feelings to subside between Favre and the Packers.

Favre said he exchanged a text with Rodgers, but they’ve not had a deep conversation about the matter.

The saga has captured the attention of the satirists at The Onion:

