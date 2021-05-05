Baseball returns to Fox Cities for Timber Rattlers home opener

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a sure sign of summer in the Fox Cities Tuesday night, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers celebrate their home opener and the first ballgame since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in more than six hundred days there’s tail-gating outside Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, and for fans, the excitement was long overdue.

“I don’t think excited is the right word. I mean, we’re all gleaming with joy, ready to go, ready to scream for the rattlers to win a good game, why not,” said Brandon Haverkoran of Appleton.

Lance Olsen of Larsen added, “I mean it’s just been so long since we have been back here. It’s just nice to be around fans and like, be here with the atmosphere, being able to see the future of the Brewers and kind of just hang out with friends and just have a good time.”

However, those going inside will notice a few changes, including yellow caution tape near the dugout to keep players and fans from interacting.

Timber Rattlers President and CEO Rob Zerjav said, “We’re following the exact same protocol as the Brewers are under the major league baseball umbrella. So we are going to require masks inside the ball park. We have social distance pod seating so you’re going to be about six feet away from everyone around you.”

For now the team has set it’s capacity limit at 38 percent. That’s about two thousand fans per game and the hope is to bring that number up as the season progresses.

Others are finally cashing in tickets bought more than a year ago.

“We had these tickets set for last year, and it was a real bummer that we couldn’t come out but the Timber Rattlers have been great in making sure they are reaching out and making sure everyone who had tickets for last year, are getting to the games this year,” said Nichole Polster of Appleton.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.