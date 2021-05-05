Advertisement

Awning helps save boy with Down syndrome in fall from 5th-floor window

By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - A 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome is recovering in a New York hospital after he fell five stories out of his family’s apartment window, hitting a store awning before the ground.

Surveillance video from a store in the Bronx shows 3-year-old Jose Garcia seconds after he fell Monday around 1 p.m. Passersby immediately jump in to help him and call 911. The boy’s horrified aunt, who was home at the time, later runs over, covering her face with her hands.

According to his family, Jose, who has Down syndrome, removed cardboard flaps that surrounded the air conditioner in the window of their apartment. He then fell, hitting a store awning on the way down.

Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a broken femur in a fall from his family’s fifth-floor apartment window.(Source: Garcia Family, WCBS via CNN)

Mia Jimenez, Jose’s sister, says the little boy suffered a broken femur. He underwent surgery and is going to be OK but could be in the hospital for at least a month.

The store owner whose awning softened Jose’s landing says this was a gut-wrenching experience.

“To see something like this, it’s very painful. It’s hard to look at,” he said. “He’s too young to be going through something like this, but let’s make this a lesson to those who have children and live in apartments.”

The family has since put up a guard over the window. Experts urge parents to make sure window guards are properly installed and to keep furniture away from windows.

No one is being charged with criminality in the incident.

