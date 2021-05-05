A journey that rewards so many

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Born out of a tragedy nearly three decades ago, a local foundation marks an amazing milestone today.

The Brian LaViolette Foundation presented its 1000th scholarship today to a deserving high school senior.

Ashwaubenon senior Brady Wittig was a little caught off guard this morning, and understandably so.

It’s not often you walk into school and receive a $10,000 scholarship.

“Such an awesome honor to receive this scholarship and just to be an ambassador of the Brian LaViolette Scholarship and everything that it encompasses,” says Wittig.

29 years ago, Doug and Renee LaViolette lost their 15 year old son, Brian, in a swimming accident in Door County.

“When Brian died we promised him we would accomplish great things and today we feel this is one of the greatest things we could ever do,” says Doug LaViolette as he presents the scholarship check to Wittig.

With $22,000 that was donated at the time of Brian’s funeral, the LaViolette’s started an annual scholarship in Brian’s memory at De Pere High School.

“Within two or three years it just started to grow and we had two or three and four, and then a dozen and it’s really pretty remarkable to think it’s grown to this level,” says LaViolette, who serves as the foundation’s president.

The foundation has grown because so many donors have become touched and inspired by its mission.

“Almost 80-percent of the scholarships are in the name of someone other than Brian, so it allows their spirit and their memory to live on through their family, through their friends,” explains LaViolette.

Now in its 29th year, the Brian LaViolette Foundation will surpass 900,000 scholarship dollars awarded.

“For years they’ve been changing the lives of students who are going on to bigger and better things and to achieve great things throughout the world and to be able to say that this is the 1000th student life that they impacted is tremendous,” says Eric Vanden Heuvel, Greater Green Bay Chamber Vice President of Talent and Education.

The $10,000 Wittig received today will go towards a biomedical engineering degree, and it’s deeply appreciated.

But he says the honor behind the scholarship means even more.

“Being recognized as someone who holds the values of what Brian believed in and spreading happiness and just being myself, I think that’s really what I’m proud of,” says Wittig.

“People have said, oh my gosh a 1,000 scholarships, to us it’s the first 1,000 and I think there can be so many, many more in the decades and generations to come,” says LaViolette with a smile.

For more information on the Brian LaViolette Scholarship Foundation, visit https://www.briansjourney.com/

