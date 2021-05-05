3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Sterile pacifiers, nano-coronavirus traps, next-gen stitches
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three medical reports presented by Brad Spakowitz:
Sterilizing pacifiers with an antiseptic is linked to an increased risk of food allergies in children.
Scientists developed a nano-particle that traps the coronavirus so it can be destroyed by the body’s own immune system.
Next-generation sutures can deliver drugs and help to heal the body.
