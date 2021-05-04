UW-Green Bay athletic director accepts job at Akron University

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is starting a national search for its next athletic director. Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie accepted a job as athletic director for Akron University in Akron, Ohio.

Guthrie starts the new job on July 1. Deputy Director of Athletics Jermaine Rolle will be the interim athletic director until a new A.D. is named.

The university says Guthrie started working at UWGB in October, 2017. He was the ninth athletic director in the school’s history.

The university says during his tenure, he was “instrumental” in hiring Will Ryan, the Men’s Phoenix basketball coach. The men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer, volleyball and Nordic ski teams all reached their post-seasons. He oversaw completion of King Park, the university’s softball complex, in 2020, and the opening of the Aldo Santaga Soccer Stadium in 2019. And student-athletes recorded a combined grade-point average of 3.57, the highest ever, in spring 2020.

