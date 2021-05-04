TURNING CLEAR TONIGHT... FROST POSSIBLE

Skies are generally cloudy across northeast Wisconsin. Look for gradual clearing this afternoon, thanks to the arrival of high pressure. As this stable weathermaker coasts into Wisconsin, our brisk northwest wind will weaken this evening.

Temperatures will be on the cool side for early May, with highs mainly in the 50s. With fair skies tonight, temperatures will tumble back into the 30s. A FROST ADVISORY has been posted for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Gardeners who decided to get an early jump on their spring gardens, may want to cover up tender, cold-sensitive plants. Patchy frost may also develop outside the frost advisory in low-lying and typically cooler spots.

A few more bouts of frost are possible through the weekend with more lows in the 30s. Meanwhile, our highs will be mostly in the 50s through this weekend. The bottom line is that our weather is looking a little cooler than normal through at least Mother’s Day... It’s likely these below normal temperatures will stick around until the middle of May.

In terms of rain chances, much of the daytime hours this week will be dry. Look for more sunshine on Wednesday, but there will be a chance for showers overnight... especially from the Fox Cities southward. A few of those showers may hang on through Thursday morning, and a spotty afternoon sprinkle remains possible. This weekend’s rain higher chances should generally be confined to southern Wisconsin.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: N/SE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with clearing expected late. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of frost, especially NORTHWEST. (but could also occur elsewhere) LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Early Sunshine, then more afternoon clouds. Showers at NIGHT... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Early showers, then partly cloudy. A spotty afternoon shower possible. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Early frost. Partly sunny with isolated showers. More frost at night. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cool. Late showers SOUTH. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers SOUTH. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

