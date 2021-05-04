SNC hires Fuller as new athletic director

DE PERE, Wis. – Cam Fuller has been appointed St. Norbert College’s 15th Director of Athletics and Physical Education, Vice President for Academic Affairs Jennifer Bonds-Raacke announced today.

Fuller, who will begin his duties June 1, arrives in De Pere after eight years at the Horizon League office in Indianapolis. Fuller succeeds Tim Bald, who is retiring after 17 years at the helm of Green Knights athletics. He will be formally introduced to the college community in a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, May 10 at Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center.

”We are delighted to have Cam join the St. Norbert College community,” St. Norbert College president Brian Bruess said. “He brings excellent experience, a deep commitment to the success of our scholar-athletes, and a genuine passion for our Catholic, Norbertine and liberal arts mission.”

Fuller is currently the Horizon League’s Assistant Commissioner for Competition, Branding & Sponsorship. He began his career with the Horizon League in August 2013 as an intern for championships and communications and progressed into roles as Assistant Director for Competition, Director for Competition, and Senior Director for Competition, Branding & Sponsorship before advancing to his current position.”

Cam’s previous experience in the Horizon League and in sports management will be invaluable to the college,” Bonds-Raacke said. “He is well positioned to build upon Tim Bald’s outstanding leadership and to carry forward St. Norbert’s long tradition of athletic excellence.”

Fuller, 31, was selected from a pool of about 90 applicants following a three-month national search. A Sturgeon Bay, Wis., native, Fuller is a 2013 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay with a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing and management. Fuller was a standout golfer for the Phoenix, finishing as the Horizon League individual runner-up in 2012, and was a four-year member of its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He completed his Master of Science in sports management at the University of Indianapolis in 2020.

”My wife Kaylee and I are incredibly excited to join the St. Norbert College family,” Fuller said. “I am grateful to the search committee and to co-chairs Dr. Charley Jacobs and Corey Ciesielczyk for this tremendous opportunity. I would also like to extend my gratitude to President Bruess and to Dr. Bonds-Raacke for their thoughtful leadership throughout the process. I look forward to working with them to align the priorities of the department with the mission and vision of the college.”

The Green Knights will rise through a commitment to success in academics, athletics, student-athlete experience and community. St. Norbert College is a special place and I am eager to return to my home state to work with a talented group of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Fuller performed myriad duties at the Horizon League office. He oversaw external relations comprised of sponsorship, communications, public relations, branding, licensing, promotions and event and facility management. Fuller had regular-season and championship oversight for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf and baseball, and was the tournament director for the Horizon League’s men’s and women’s basketball championships.

Fuller has extensive experience in managing events, most notably serving as the tournament manager for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in Indianapolis.

St. Norbert College offers 23 intercollegiate sports (11 men, 12 women) that serve nearly 600 student-athletes. It will begin competition in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference on a full-time basis starting July 1, 2021.

