Peregrine falcon eggs hatching at Weston Power Plant

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WBAY) - Peregrine falcon eggs are hatching at the Weston Power Plant Tuesday.

CLICK HERE to watch the live feed on YouTube.

Wisconsin Public Service says the first signs of hatching appeared at about 8:15 a.m. It appears one of the four eggs has hatched.

In the 1960s, the falcons were considered endangered. They made a comeback in the early nineties. Since then, WPS and We Energies have welcomed peregrine falcons to their power plants. Hundreds of chicks have been hatched and banded at plants in Wisconsin and Michigan.

WPS says the birds are drawn to tall buildings along Lake Michigan and rivers for nesting.

