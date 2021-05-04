Oneida Main-Airport casino, IMAC to reopen Thursday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation officials say the Main-Airport and IMAC game locations will reopen this Thursday following a fatal shooting at a restaurant located within the casino complex last weekend.

According to a post made on the Oneida Casino Facebook page, the gaming locations will open to the public at 8 a.m. on May 6.

RELATED: Oneida Nation ‘heartbroken’ as officials discuss impact of shooting

The gaming centers had been closed since Saturday night, when authorities say 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl entered the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar inside the Radisson, and fatally shot two people before seriously injuring another person. The Radisson is part of the casino complex.

RELATED: Fired employee shot three at Oneida restaurant, killing two

Authorities identified the victims as 32-year-old Ian J. Simpson and 35-year-old Jacob T. Bartel. The Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Dan Mulligan was flown to a Milwaukee hospital to be treated for his injuries, and was last known to be in serious but stable condition.

Pofahl was later killed by police. Authorities say he was targeting a specific victim who wasn’t there. Instead, he shot some of the person’s friends and coworkers.

RELATED: Counseling for restaurant employees now a priority following deadly shooting

During a news conference Monday morning, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Pofahl was a former food and beverage director at the restaurant, and he had been fired earlier this year. Delain said Oneida Nation had told Pofahl he could not come back to the casino and hotel property.

RELATED: Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment

The Main-Airport and IMAC gaming locations will open to the public on Thursday, May 6, at 8am. Posted by Oneida Casino on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.