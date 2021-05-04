Advertisement

Oneida Main-Airport casino, IMAC to reopen Thursday

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation officials say the Main-Airport and IMAC game locations will reopen this Thursday following a fatal shooting at a restaurant located within the casino complex last weekend.

According to a post made on the Oneida Casino Facebook page, the gaming locations will open to the public at 8 a.m. on May 6.

The gaming centers had been closed since Saturday night, when authorities say 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl entered the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar inside the Radisson, and fatally shot two people before seriously injuring another person. The Radisson is part of the casino complex.

Authorities identified the victims as 32-year-old Ian J. Simpson and 35-year-old Jacob T. Bartel. The Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Dan Mulligan was flown to a Milwaukee hospital to be treated for his injuries, and was last known to be in serious but stable condition.

Pofahl was later killed by police. Authorities say he was targeting a specific victim who wasn’t there. Instead, he shot some of the person’s friends and coworkers.

During a news conference Monday morning, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Pofahl was a former food and beverage director at the restaurant, and he had been fired earlier this year. Delain said Oneida Nation had told Pofahl he could not come back to the casino and hotel property.

The Main-Airport and IMAC gaming locations will open to the public on Thursday, May 6, at 8am.

Posted by Oneida Casino on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

