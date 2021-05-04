Advertisement

NWTC hosting engineering open house

By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is hosting an Engineering open house.

The event is Tuesday, May 4 at 4-8 p.m. The NWTC Engineering Technology Center is located at 2740 W Mason Street in Green Bay.

The college is inviting middle and high school students, parents and others looking for careers in engineering.

Instructors, current students and former students will discuss programs and answer questions.

CLICK HERE to learn about the engineering programs at NWTC.

Action 2 News This Morning’s Kristyn Allen got a sneak peek Tuesday morning. Watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida shooting video
Fired employee shot three at Oneida restaurant, killing two
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls
Fox Valley student shares her story in newly published book “Teaching Beautiful Brilliant Black Girls”
Sexual Assault Crisis Center - Fox Cities looking for volunteers.
Sexual violence prevention education program for teens coming to Fox Cities
Southern Door Farm to School program
INTERVIEW: Southern Door brings food from farm to school
Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law