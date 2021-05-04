NWTC hosting engineering open house

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is hosting an Engineering open house.

The event is Tuesday, May 4 at 4-8 p.m. The NWTC Engineering Technology Center is located at 2740 W Mason Street in Green Bay.

The college is inviting middle and high school students, parents and others looking for careers in engineering.

Instructors, current students and former students will discuss programs and answer questions.

CLICK HERE to learn about the engineering programs at NWTC.

Action 2 News This Morning’s Kristyn Allen got a sneak peek Tuesday morning. Watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.