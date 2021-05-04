Advertisement

Milwaukee council OKs settlement with former Bucks player Sterling Brown

Sterling Brown on police body cam during his 2018 arrest
Sterling Brown on police body cam during his 2018 arrest(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Common Council has approved a $750,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by former Bucks player Sterling Brown over his 2018 arrest in which he was taken to the ground and shocked with a Taser.

The settlement does not include an admission that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated, which Brown’s attorney had sought in talks with the city.

Instead, it has an apology from the city and Milwaukee police that recognizes that the incident over a parking violation “escalated in an unnecessary manner and despite Mr. Brown’s calm behavior.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the agreement also requires the city to commit to changes in the police department’s standard operating procedures.

