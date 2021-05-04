Advertisement

Local businesses taking part in virtual job fair

Some use laptop computer to work off-site. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board is hosting a virtual spring hiring event.

The event is Thursday, May 6 from 9-11 a.m.

More than 50 companies will have virtual booths with videos and information.

Attendees can interact with employers and have job interviews.

“When someone is in a booth they’ll be able to chat with the company representative, but then the company might ask for a one on one, more of a conversation, so there’s a couple of different ways on how that might roll out depending on how the conversation between the job seeker and employer is progressing,” says Bobbi Miller, Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

How to register: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/7104-valley-area-spring-hiring-event

Have your resume ready to upload.

