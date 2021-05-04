Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Society is more accepting of mental health help

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Society’s attitudes about mental health are changing. People are more open to seek help for mental health issues -- and no time has this truer than during the pandemic.

We talked with Lisa Tutskey, a licensed marriage and family therapist for Prevea Health, about Mental Health Awareness Month and the increasing number of people saying it’s OK to admit they’re not OK and get help.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Green Bay Police block roads off while searching for wanted person
UPDATE: Green Bay Police arrest person wanted on a warrant
Crime scene tape surrounds a BP gas station near the intersection of Military and Mason Street...
Green Bay Police: 1 injured in shooting, 2 people in custody
Wisconsin passes 600,000 coronavirus cases
Firefighters battle a fire at the George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha. May 3, 2021.
Menasha votes to have former Whiting Mill property declared blighted

Latest News

Tammy Elliott and Dr. Rai, May 5
Dr Rai talks kids and COVID and vaccine rollout for ages 12-15
Mask
Green Bay, De Pere mask mandates expire
Microplastic particles could have potentially harmful effects on those with breathing issues.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Microplastics in the home
Wisconsin passes 600,000 coronavirus cases