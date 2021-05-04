INTERVIEW: Society is more accepting of mental health help

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Society’s attitudes about mental health are changing. People are more open to seek help for mental health issues -- and no time has this truer than during the pandemic.

We talked with Lisa Tutskey, a licensed marriage and family therapist for Prevea Health, about Mental Health Awareness Month and the increasing number of people saying it’s OK to admit they’re not OK and get help.

