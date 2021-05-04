Advertisement

Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.(Ahn Young-joon | AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.

Some are being recalled a second time.

Brake fluid can leak into a brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida shooting video
Fired employee shot three at Oneida restaurant, killing two
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Bruce K. Pofahl
Court records show Oneida Casino restaurant shooter had history of harassment
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Wisconsin passes 600,000 coronavirus cases
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.
FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died
A crowd of thousands at EAA AirVenture greets 115 Vietnam veterans on an Old Glory Honor Flight...
Old Glory Honor Flight eager to resume its mission
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs