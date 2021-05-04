Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

Harris was also scheduled to participate Tuesday in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements.

.@GovEvers greeting @VP as she arrives in Milwaukee to sell the administration's $2 trillion infrastructure plan. She'll be touring a UWM research lab and host a roundtable pic.twitter.com/6N4sUPRN9w — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) May 4, 2021

Wisconsin Republicans used the trip to criticize Harris for not spending more time dealing with the influx of immigrants on the southern U.S. border.

Last week, @rep_august & I visited the U.S.-Mexico Border to see firsthand the humanitarian and security crisis that has unfolded under the leadership of @VP. https://t.co/072UHhBiPg — Rep. Jim Steineke (@RepSteineke) May 4, 2021

