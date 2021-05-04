Advertisement

Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism

Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at Milwaukee...
Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for a visit to promote President Joe Biden's $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

Harris was also scheduled to participate Tuesday in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements.

Wisconsin Republicans used the trip to criticize Harris for not spending more time dealing with the influx of immigrants on the southern U.S. border.

