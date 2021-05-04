Green Bay Police looking for wanted person who may be armed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police on Green Bay’s west side are looking for a wanted person who may be armed.

Officers are in the 700 block of Kellogg St. The person is wanted on a warrant. Police did not tell us the name of the person or why they’re wanted.

Fort Howard Elementary School is in a “secure the building - outside situation” mode due to the search. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building at this time.

Do not drive or walk to the school. The district says you could end up in an unsafe situation.

Action 2 News is working to get more information and will update this story.

As a precautionary measure, Fort Howard Elementary is in “secure the building - outside situation” due to a community... Posted by Green Bay Schools on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.