FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The FBI says an armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that the man died after being taken to a hospital Monday.

The FBI has said at least one of its agents opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon.”

The FBI says it’s reviewing the incident. It didn’t provide any additional details on the shooting.

