DNR highlights “major transformation” for Peninsula State Park

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Peninsula State Park visitors will be able to enjoy a bevy of upgrades this spring and summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the Door County park has been through a “major transformation.”

The DNR highlighted these upgraded amenities:

• New shower restroom facility in the South Nicolet campground

• Restroom upgrades at South Nicolet and Weborg Point campgrounds

• 11 new vault toilet restrooms

• Construction of a new sanitary station (dump/fill station)

• New restroom facility at Northern Sky Theater

• Nature Center addition (will remain closed until facilities reopen to the public)

• Resurfacing of 400 campsites

• Campsite upgrades including new grills and fire rings

• 23 campsites upgraded to electrical service

• New drinking fountains added throughout the campgrounds

The Peninsula State Park Golf Course and clubhouse reopened May 1.

Eagle Bluff Lighthouse opens for tours May 15.

The Nicolet Beach Camp Store opens Memorial Day weekend.

Northern Sky Theater opens June 14.

Eagle Tower is expected to open in the coming weeks.

The DNR says crews will now work on upgrading trails, the nature center and property roads.

MORE INFORMATION: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/peninsula

