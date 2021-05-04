Advertisement

Divided Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds man’s gun conviction

(NBC15)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who was found guilty of arming himself with a gun while intoxicated.

The court issued a 6-1 ruling on Tuesday rejecting the man’s argument that his core Second Amendment rights outweighed a state law barring people from brandishing firearms while drunk.

Mitchell Christen argued that the state law was unconstitutional as it applied to him. But the state Supreme Court upheld a state appeals court ruling rejecting his arguments.

Justice Rebecca Bradley, one of the court’s four conservatives, dissented, saying she thinks the ruling “erodes a fundamental freedom.”

CLICK HERE to read the full ruling.

