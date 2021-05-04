Advertisement

GRACE School System teachers each receive $1,000 in surprise donation from community member

Nearly 190 educators each received $1,000 for teaching in-person during the 2020-2021 school year
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay community member is giving back to the Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) School System in a big way!

Late Tuesday afternoon, a community member donated $1,000 to each contracted GRACE teacher as a way to thank them for their hard work and dedication to in-person teaching.

In all, nearly 190 teachers will each receive $1,000. The school system had in-person learning during the 2020-2021 school year.

The announcement came as a surprise to the staff late Tuesday afternoon during a news conference.

School System leaders say the principals from all nine GRACE schools, as well as about 20 teachers representing the schools, attended the conference.

“Our teachers worked in person through the pandemic. They showed up every single day to teach our students in our classroom. This gift honors you teachers for doing the right thing. We stayed open, we stayed with families, we accompanied our students along the way during this challenging year,” said Kim Desotell, President of GRACE Schools.

District leaders say the donor wished to remain anonymous.

The news conference can be watched in its entirety below.

