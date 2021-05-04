A SLOW CLEARING... THEN SOME FROST

Skies are cloudy across northeast Wisconsin. While today looks drier, we may see a few sprinkles this morning, mainly northeast of Green Bay. If all goes well, we’ll see a gradual clearing during the afternoon, thanks to the arrival of high pressure. As this stable weathermaker coasts into Wisconsin, our brisk northwest wind will slow down into this evening.

Temperatures will be on the cool side, with highs mainly in the 50s. With fair skies tonight, temperatures will tumble back into the 30s late tonight. A FROST ADVISORY has been posted for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. Gardeners who decided to get an early jump on their spring gardens, may want to cover up tender, cold-sensitive plants. Patchy frost may also develop outside the frost advisory in low-lying and climatologically cool spots.

A few more bouts of frost are possible through the weekend with more lows in the 30s. Meanwhile, our highs will be mostly in the 50s. The bottom line is that our weather is looking a little cooler than normal through at least Mother’s Day... It’s likely these below normal temperatures will stick around through the middle of May.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NW/SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Morning clouds. A few sprinkles possible NORTHEAST. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of frost, especially NORTHWEST (but could also occur elsewhere) LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A few NIGHT showers to the SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Frost at NIGHT. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Early frost. Partly sunny with a few scattered showers... More frost possible late at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cool. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Perhaps a shower SOUTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Continued cool. HIGH: 52

