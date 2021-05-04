Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Microplastics in the home

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Back in February, Brad Spakowitz talked about microplastics and their damage to the environment.

These are very small pieces of plastic, nearly or completely microscopic. They come from plastics we’ve thrown away or the production of plastics or even used in daily items like shampoo and toothpaste.

They’re in the environment, in our oceans and fields, lakes and ditches. They’re also in our home, and this is the emerging finding of microplastics that Brad talks about today along with some advice to use in your home to reduce the health risks.

