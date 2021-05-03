Woman dies at Green Lake County jail

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Coroner’s Office is helping to investigate a woman’s death at the county jail.

Emergency medical staff were called to the Green Lake County Correctional Facility for a 43-year-old woman in custody who had a medical concern shortly after 8:30 Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says corrections officers and EMS workers attempted life-saving measures but weren’t able to save the woman, who died before she could be transported to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t publicly identified the woman yet. The sheriff’s office and state Department of Corrections are also investigating.

