Advertisement

Woman dies at Green Lake County jail

EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.(HNN File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Lake County Coroner’s Office is helping to investigate a woman’s death at the county jail.

Emergency medical staff were called to the Green Lake County Correctional Facility for a 43-year-old woman in custody who had a medical concern shortly after 8:30 Friday night.

The sheriff’s office says corrections officers and EMS workers attempted life-saving measures but weren’t able to save the woman, who died before she could be transported to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t publicly identified the woman yet. The sheriff’s office and state Department of Corrections are also investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Oneida Nation ‘heartbroken’ as officials discuss impact of shooting
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
Sheriff’s Office: Names of victims, shooter won’t be released Sunday; witness statements still needed

Latest News

Wisconsin reports 349 coronavirus cases, no deaths
Rain and wind are likely for the Wednesday morning commute, followed by an afternoon lull in...
How much rain did you get? May 2-3
May 3 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Occasional showers
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack