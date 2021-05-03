Advertisement

Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last summer was suspended for three days this year because his service weapon was stolen just weeks after the shooting that left the Black man partially paralyzed.

WISN-TV reports that officials waited seven months to investigate and the weapon is still missing. Kenosha police told the TV station that Officer Rusten Sheskey reported on Sept. 15 that his Glock 17 service weapon had been stolen that day, apparently from inside his girlfriend’s car.

It was a loaner weapon Sheskey was given after the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators seized the one used to shoot Blake.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Oneida Nation ‘heartbroken’ as officials discuss impact of shooting
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
Sheriff’s Office: Names of victims, shooter won’t be released Sunday; witness statements still needed

Latest News

Wisconsin reports 349 coronavirus cases, no deaths
Rain and wind are likely for the Wednesday morning commute, followed by an afternoon lull in...
How much rain did you get? May 2-3
May 3 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Occasional showers
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
Woman dies at Green Lake County jail