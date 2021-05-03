Advertisement

Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack

Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Dept. of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two Wisconsin men have been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Brandon Nelson and Abram Markofski are charged with four counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

An FBI affidavit says Nelson told agents that he and Markofski drove to Washington to see President Donald Trump’s political rally. The affidavit said both he and Markofski admitted entering the Capitol.

Hundreds of cases have been brought against people who entered the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, seeking to block certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Five people died, including a police officer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

