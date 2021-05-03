S.S. Badger to make maiden voyage under new management May 20

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Those wanting to sail across Lake Michigan instead of driving around it will be able to starting later this month, as the S.S. Badger makes its maiden voyage under new management.

According to the City of Manitowoc, the car ferry will arrive at the dock located on South Lakeview Drive at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 20th before leaving Manitowoc at 3 p.m. City officials say that is an hour later than it normally leaves.

Community members are welcome to attend a ceremony before the ferry leaves. City officials say students from multiple area high school bands will play “A Jubilant March”, which was composed for the celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary.

In addition, the Mayor of Manitowoc, as well as officials with the new membership, are expected to speak.

As Action 2 News previously reported in early January, the S.S. Badger was bought by Interlake Holding Company. The families who own Interlake Holding Company also own Seastreak, a fleet of passenger ferries in New York Harbor and other locations on the east coast.

Previously, the ferry was managed by Lake Michigan Car Ferry Company.

The S.S. Badger car ferry takes travelers from Manitowoc, Wis., to Ludington, Mich., and back. It’s a four-hour, 60-mile trip across Lake Michigan. In addition, the S.S. Badger is a National Historic Landmark.

As part of the first sailing of the season, as well as the first sail under a new owner, city officials say a fireworks show has been scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on the Manitowoc lakefront, and is expected to last about 20-25 minutes.

Community members are invited to watch the fireworks anywhere on the Manitowoc shoreline.

