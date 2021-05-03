Advertisement

Republicans ask Evers to discuss federal stimulus funding

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at an event in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to meet with them to discuss his plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money coming to the state. Evers last week said that such discussions are not a “top priority.”

Republicans on Monday requested a meeting with Evers.

State law gives the governor the power to decide how to spend the money. Evers has vetoed bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would give lawmakers control.

The budget committee is scheduled to start taking vote on the budget Thursday, beginning with killing nearly 300 of Evers’s proposals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Oneida Nation ‘heartbroken’ as officials discuss impact of shooting
Menasha mill fire
Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse
Packers President & CEO releases statement on Rodgers’ situation
Sheriff’s Office: Names of victims, shooter won’t be released Sunday; witness statements still needed

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Republicans to kill legalized pot, other Evers priorities
The Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting
Wisconsin Elections Commission: Election results were properly finalized
White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness