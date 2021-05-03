Advertisement

On the Clock: Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Packers in 2021

Demovsky: “Very little chance” Rodgers plays for Packers again
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, ESPN reported that Aaron Rodgers has indicated he doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Then on Saturday Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy, confirmed that Rodgers has been unhappy with the Packers organization for “several months.” Then Murphy went on to say that he, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur had flown out separately to meet Rodgers during the offseason.

Gutekunst said Thursday night he has no plans to trade Rodgers and that he remained confident the three-time MVP would play for the Packers again.

WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed the ongoing Packers-Aaron Rodgers drama.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Aaron Rodgers

• NFL Draft Quick Hitters

