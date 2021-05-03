ON AND OFF SHOWERS, THUNDER... MUCH COOLER

There’s more rain in today’s forecast, which is good considering how dry it’s been so far this spring. Another half inch of rain or so is possible as additional showers move through northeast Wisconsin. A thunderstorm is possible, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. Severe weather is NOT expected, but some small hail is possible. Showers should wrap up this evening, but the clouds will hang around into tomorrow.

Meanwhile, with a lack of sun and a northeast breeze, it’s going to be much cooler compared to the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s, with some 60s from Oshkosh and to the southwest. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal for the first week of May.

We’ll have to get used to this cooler weather... A northwest flow with the jet stream will likely keep the warmth from returning any time soon. Look for highs mainly in the 50s all the way through Mother’s Day and beyond. At night, low temperatures will dip into the 30s at times. That will allow for a few bouts of frost to develop. If you decided to get an early jump on planting in your garden, you’ll have to keep a sharp eye on the overnight temperatures this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: On and off rain. A thunderstorm is possible, mainly SOUTH. Much cooler. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Showers end early. Clouds linger. Cool and brisk. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Cool for May... Frost possible late at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Early frost. Sunshine and afternoon clouds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: An early shower SOUTH, then partly cloudy... Frost possible late at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Early frost. Partly cloudy... Frost possible late at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Early frost. Turning cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of showers SOUTH. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.