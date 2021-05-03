OCCASIONAL SHOWERS TODAY... NOTICEABLY COOLER

Cloudy skies and off and on rain showers can be expected today. Another half inch of rain or so is possible as additional showers move through northeast Wisconsin. Thunderstorms could develop this afternoon, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. Severe weather is NOT expected, but some small hail is possible. Showers should wrap up this evening, but the clouds will hang around into tomorrow.

Meanwhile, with a lack of sun and a northeast breeze, it’s going to be much cooler compared to the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s, with some 60s from Oshkosh and to the southwest. Lows tonight will dip into the lower half of the 40s. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal for the first week of May with highs this week generally running in the upper half of the 50s.

At night, low temperatures will dip into the 30s at times. That will allow for a few bouts of frost to develop... especially NORTH of the Fox Cities. If you decided to get an early jump on planting in your garden, you’ll have to keep a sharp eye on the overnight temperatures this week. The week ahead looks mostly dry after today. Some passing showers could develop late Wednesday night and into Thursday. This weekend’s chance for rain looks to stay mostly in southern Wisconsin.

WINDS & WAVES:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN

AFTERNOON: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: On and off rain. A thunderstorm is possible, mainly SOUTH. Much cooler. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Showers end early. Clouds linger. Cool and brisk. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Skies clear late. Frost possible overnight. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Early frost. Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Showers possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: An early shower SOUTH, then mostly cloudy. Frost possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Early frost. Partly cloudy. Frost possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Early frost. Turning cloudy. Spotty showers possible, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers... mostly SOUTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

