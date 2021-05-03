Advertisement

How much rain did you get? May 2-3

Rain and wind are likely for the Wednesday morning commute, followed by an afternoon lull in...
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rainfall amounts are recorded by or reported to the National Weather Service offices in Green Bay and Milwaukee. Rainfall is current as of 8:30 A.M. If we have more than one rainfall total for a community, the larger amount is used.

Community ... Rainfall (inches)

Brown County

  • De Pere ... 1.06″
  • Green Bay ... 1.04″
  • Wrightstown ... 0.92″
  • Champion ... 0.54″
  • Ashwaubenon ... 0.49″

Calumet County

  • Chilton ... 1.38″
  • Brillion ... 1.09″
  • New Holstein ... 1.08″
  • Darboy ... 0.99″
  • Chilton ... 0.92″
  • Hilbert ... 0.84″
  • Menasha ... 0.77″

Door County

  • Potawatomi State Park ... 1.25″
  • Brussels ... 1.13″
  • Sturgeon Bay ... 0.99″
  • Carlsville ... 0.78″
  • Baileys Harbor ... 0.38″
  • Ellison Bay ... 0.22″
  • Sister Bay ... 0.22″
  • Ephraim ... 0.20″
  • Washington Island ... 0.18″

Fond du Lac County

  • Mount Calvary ... 0.96″
  • Fond du Lac ... 0.85″

Forest County

  • Wabeno ... 0.20″

Green Lake County

  • Markesan ... 1.01″
  • Princeton ... 0.96″
  • Berlin ... 0.95″
  • Ripon ... 0.85″

Kewaunee County

  • Kewaunee ... 0.92″
  • Luxemburg ... 0.90″
  • Casco ... 0.82″

Langlade County

  • Antigo ... 0.51″
  • Summit Lake ... 0.16″

Manitowoc County

  • Millhome ... 2.04″
  • St. Nazianz ... 1.64″
  • Valders ... 1.61″
  • Manitowoc ... 0.99″
  • Two Rivers ... 0.98″
  • Brillion ... 0.80″
  • Shoto ... 0.70″
  • Two Rivers ... 0.58″

Marinette County

  • Athelstane ... 0.53″
  • Crivitz ... 0.24″
  • Peshtigo ... 0.20″
  • Wausaukee ... 0.15″
  • Quinnesec ... 0.12″

Menominee County

  • Keshena ... 0.72″

Oconto County

  • Pulaski ... 0.60″
  • Suring ... 0.53″
  • Breed ... 0.52″
  • Oconto ... 0.31″
  • Mountain ... 0.25″
  • Lakewood ... 0.16″

Outagamie County

  • Appleton ... 1.22″
  • Kaukauna ... 1.08″
  • Grand Chute ... 1.06″
  • Mackville ... 0.90″
  • Greenville ... 0.84″
  • Seymour ... 0.58″
  • Black Creek ... 0.56″
  • New London ... 0.51″

Shawano County

  • Shawano ... 0.67″
  • Bowler .. 0.65″
  • Pella ... 0.64″
  • Pulaski ... 0.58
  • Bonduel ... 0.45″

Sheboygan County

  • Howards Grove ... 1.24″

Waupaca County

  • Ogdensburg ... 0.76″
  • Waupaca ... 0.75″
  • Clintonville ... 0.73″
  • Lind Center ... 0.55″
  • New London ... 0.41″

Waushara County

  • Berlin ... 1.05″
  • Wild Rose ... 0.73″
  • Hancock ... 0.72″
  • Wautoma ... 0.70″

Winnebago County

  • Oshkosh ... 1.46″
  • Omro ... 1.22″
  • Larsen ... 1.04″
  • Neenah ... 0.98″
  • Omro ... 0.83″
  • Winneconne ... 0.71″
  • Zittau ... 0.58″

