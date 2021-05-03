How much rain did you get? May 2-3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rainfall amounts are recorded by or reported to the National Weather Service offices in Green Bay and Milwaukee. Rainfall is current as of 8:30 A.M. If we have more than one rainfall total for a community, the larger amount is used.

Community ... Rainfall (inches)

Brown County

De Pere ... 1.06″

Green Bay ... 1.04″

Wrightstown ... 0.92″

Champion ... 0.54″

Ashwaubenon ... 0.49″

Calumet County

Chilton ... 1.38″

Brillion ... 1.09″

New Holstein ... 1.08″

Darboy ... 0.99″

Chilton ... 0.92″

Hilbert ... 0.84″

Menasha ... 0.77″

Door County

Potawatomi State Park ... 1.25″

Brussels ... 1.13″

Sturgeon Bay ... 0.99″

Carlsville ... 0.78″

Baileys Harbor ... 0.38″

Ellison Bay ... 0.22″

Sister Bay ... 0.22″

Ephraim ... 0.20″

Washington Island ... 0.18″

Fond du Lac County

Mount Calvary ... 0.96″

Fond du Lac ... 0.85″

Forest County

Wabeno ... 0.20″

Green Lake County

Markesan ... 1.01″

Princeton ... 0.96″

Berlin ... 0.95″

Ripon ... 0.85″

Kewaunee County

Kewaunee ... 0.92″

Luxemburg ... 0.90″

Casco ... 0.82″

Langlade County

Antigo ... 0.51″

Summit Lake ... 0.16″

Manitowoc County

Millhome ... 2.04″

St. Nazianz ... 1.64″

Valders ... 1.61″

Manitowoc ... 0.99″

Two Rivers ... 0.98″

Brillion ... 0.80″

Shoto ... 0.70″

Two Rivers ... 0.58″

Marinette County

Athelstane ... 0.53″

Crivitz ... 0.24″

Peshtigo ... 0.20″

Wausaukee ... 0.15″

Quinnesec ... 0.12″

Menominee County

Keshena ... 0.72″

Oconto County

Pulaski ... 0.60″

Suring ... 0.53″

Breed ... 0.52″

Oconto ... 0.31″

Mountain ... 0.25″

Lakewood ... 0.16″

Outagamie County

Appleton ... 1.22″

Kaukauna ... 1.08″

Grand Chute ... 1.06″

Mackville ... 0.90″

Greenville ... 0.84″

Seymour ... 0.58″

Black Creek ... 0.56″

New London ... 0.51″

Shawano County

Shawano ... 0.67″

Bowler .. 0.65″

Pella ... 0.64″

Pulaski ... 0.58

Bonduel ... 0.45″

Sheboygan County

Howards Grove ... 1.24″

Waupaca County

Ogdensburg ... 0.76″

Waupaca ... 0.75″

Clintonville ... 0.73″

Lind Center ... 0.55″

New London ... 0.41″

Waushara County

Berlin ... 1.05″

Wild Rose ... 0.73″

Hancock ... 0.72″

Wautoma ... 0.70″

Winnebago County

Oshkosh ... 1.46″

Omro ... 1.22″

Larsen ... 1.04″

Neenah ... 0.98″

Omro ... 0.83″

Winneconne ... 0.71″

Zittau ... 0.58″

