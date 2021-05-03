How much rain did you get? May 2-3
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rainfall amounts are recorded by or reported to the National Weather Service offices in Green Bay and Milwaukee. Rainfall is current as of 8:30 A.M. If we have more than one rainfall total for a community, the larger amount is used.
Community ... Rainfall (inches)
Brown County
- De Pere ... 1.06″
- Green Bay ... 1.04″
- Wrightstown ... 0.92″
- Champion ... 0.54″
- Ashwaubenon ... 0.49″
Calumet County
- Chilton ... 1.38″
- Brillion ... 1.09″
- New Holstein ... 1.08″
- Darboy ... 0.99″
- Chilton ... 0.92″
- Hilbert ... 0.84″
- Menasha ... 0.77″
Door County
- Potawatomi State Park ... 1.25″
- Brussels ... 1.13″
- Sturgeon Bay ... 0.99″
- Carlsville ... 0.78″
- Baileys Harbor ... 0.38″
- Ellison Bay ... 0.22″
- Sister Bay ... 0.22″
- Ephraim ... 0.20″
- Washington Island ... 0.18″
Fond du Lac County
- Mount Calvary ... 0.96″
- Fond du Lac ... 0.85″
Forest County
- Wabeno ... 0.20″
Green Lake County
- Markesan ... 1.01″
- Princeton ... 0.96″
- Berlin ... 0.95″
- Ripon ... 0.85″
Kewaunee County
- Kewaunee ... 0.92″
- Luxemburg ... 0.90″
- Casco ... 0.82″
Langlade County
- Antigo ... 0.51″
- Summit Lake ... 0.16″
Manitowoc County
- Millhome ... 2.04″
- St. Nazianz ... 1.64″
- Valders ... 1.61″
- Manitowoc ... 0.99″
- Two Rivers ... 0.98″
- Brillion ... 0.80″
- Shoto ... 0.70″
- Two Rivers ... 0.58″
Marinette County
- Athelstane ... 0.53″
- Crivitz ... 0.24″
- Peshtigo ... 0.20″
- Wausaukee ... 0.15″
- Quinnesec ... 0.12″
Menominee County
- Keshena ... 0.72″
Oconto County
- Pulaski ... 0.60″
- Suring ... 0.53″
- Breed ... 0.52″
- Oconto ... 0.31″
- Mountain ... 0.25″
- Lakewood ... 0.16″
Outagamie County
- Appleton ... 1.22″
- Kaukauna ... 1.08″
- Grand Chute ... 1.06″
- Mackville ... 0.90″
- Greenville ... 0.84″
- Seymour ... 0.58″
- Black Creek ... 0.56″
- New London ... 0.51″
Shawano County
- Shawano ... 0.67″
- Bowler .. 0.65″
- Pella ... 0.64″
- Pulaski ... 0.58
- Bonduel ... 0.45″
Sheboygan County
- Howards Grove ... 1.24″
Waupaca County
- Ogdensburg ... 0.76″
- Waupaca ... 0.75″
- Clintonville ... 0.73″
- Lind Center ... 0.55″
- New London ... 0.41″
Waushara County
- Berlin ... 1.05″
- Wild Rose ... 0.73″
- Hancock ... 0.72″
- Wautoma ... 0.70″
Winnebago County
- Oshkosh ... 1.46″
- Omro ... 1.22″
- Larsen ... 1.04″
- Neenah ... 0.98″
- Omro ... 0.83″
- Winneconne ... 0.71″
- Zittau ... 0.58″
