Police: Menasha mill walls unstable, could collapse

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police say the scene of the Whiting Paper Mill Fire is “active and unsafe” and they’re urging people to stay away.

“The walls and structure are extremely unstable and could collapse at a moments notice,” reads a post on the Police Department Facebook Page. “We urge people to stay away from the property from a legal standpoint and a personal safety aspect. River St is barricaded to traffic. Water St remains open to vehicle traffic but please recognize it is a narrow street with many residences. The Loop the Lake trail remains open for pedestrians but you must remain on the trail. The video shows several people escorted away by an officer just as a wall collapsed creating a fire ball.”

Crews were called to the scene at 100 River Street at 7:29 p.m. Sunday. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue called in mutual aid and 123 firefighters responded to help at the scene and respond to other calls for service in the area.

The fire is contained, but crews continue to work Monday on making sure it is fully extinguished.

Fire fighters now battle hot spots from massive fire at the George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha 🔥 More info @WBAY pic.twitter.com/R5YcMZHiyd — Aundrey Livingston Jr (@DreLivi) May 3, 2021

There are no reports of injuries.

“Another great loss to Menasha history, the Whiting Mill is up in flames,” said Menasha Mayor Don Merkes in a statement on Facebook.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says the investigation will likely take several days.

Firefighters battle a fire at the George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha. May 3, 2021. (WBAY)

The mill shut down in 2016.

In 1888, sixteen men were killed in an explosion and fire at the mill.

In 2018, fire engulfed the historic Brin building in Menasha. The cause of that fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

Crews are currently on scene at a structure fire in the City of Menasha. Posted by Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue on Sunday, May 2, 2021

