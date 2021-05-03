Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: April review, May preview

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - May sure got off to a hot start -- and when we say hot, we mean 70s and 80s before cooling down Monday.

First Alert Weather’s severe weather specialist, Brad Spakowitz, gives us a look back at April and a look ahead to May.

He also talks about the cold nights and we need to know about frost and vegetation hardiness at this point in spring.

